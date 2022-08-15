BizTech Share

Drought worsens Europe's energy crisis

In the EU, plans to reduce reliance on Russian oil and natural gas, are going up in steam. Several member countries are trying to raise power production from domestic coal, hydro and nuclear power plants. They want to ensure adequate supplies before the winter, but an unusually hot and dry summer is worsening the bloc's energy crisis. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Taha Meli Arvas joined us on the set. He's Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University.