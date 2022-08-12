POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Airport Ranked Europe's Busiest Again
Many industries across the world are still suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including global air travel. But Istanbul airport took the rank of Europe's busiest during this year's peak travel season, with about 6 million passengers going through the airport in June alone. Major airports in Europe have seen demand skyrocket from a year ago, but are still about 30% behind compared to 2019 whereas, in Türkiye, the figure was up 115% from last year. Due to staffing shortages, airports across North America and Europe are also seeing weak recovery in air travel. Guest: Alex Macheras Aviation Analyst
August 12, 2022
