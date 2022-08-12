POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Launches Abdulhamid Han Drill Ship
After a two-year hiatus, Türkiye has resumed its search for hydrocarbons in the energy-rich eastern Mediterranean. Its fourth and newest drilling ship, the Abdulhamid Han has started operations on the country's southern coast. Measuring 238-metres long, it is the largest and most advanced deep sea drilling ship in Türkiye's exploration fleet. The launch of the Turkish drilling ship comes as tensions between Ankara and Athens are on the rise, over Greece's militarisation of islands in the Aegean and the pushback of migrants. We look at how the Abdulhamid Han will help Türkiye boost its energy production, and how Greece might respond. Guests: Oktay Tanrisever Professor at METU Goktug Sahin Lecturer at Haci Bayram Veli University
August 12, 2022
