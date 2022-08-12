World Share

Why are monkeypox cases on the rise?

Monkeypox may not be as deadly as Covid-19, but that didn't stop the World Health Organization from declaring the recent outbreak a global health emergency. More than 80 countries where Monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the virus and with vaccines in short supply, some fear the virus could spiral out of control. Guests: Dr. Margaret Harris WHO Spokesperson Dr. Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at the UCL School of Pharmacy