Impact of Ukraine conflict on Ethiopia’s food crisis
05:04
World
European Council President Charles Michel has announced that the first ship that will carry wheat to Africa is en route to Ukraine. The ship is due to carry more than 23 thousand tonnes of grain to Ethiopia under the United Nations World Food Programme of Humanitarian Aid for Africa. Claire Nevill from the World Food Programme unpacks how the Ukraine conflict has compounded Ethiopia’s food crisis. #GrainShip #Odesa #Ethiopia
August 12, 2022
