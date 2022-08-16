World Share

Long term solutions to living in climate change?

If you can’t stop global warming today, how do you manage to live with it tomorrow? With rising temperatures making life more dangerous, researchers are looking for ways of reducing the impact of heatwaves. GUESTS: David Simon Professor of Geography Radhika Khosla Associate professor of Sustainable Development Mattheos Santamouris Professor of High-Performance Architecture Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.