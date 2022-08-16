World Share

How Dangerous is Croatia's Radioactive Waste Site Near Its Border With Bosnia?

In this episode, we look at Croatia's plans for a new radioactive waste storage facility. It wants to store half of the waste produced by the Krsko power plant which it co-owns with neighbouring Slovenia at a new facility in the town of Dvor, which is right across the Bosnian border. Bosnia says it could have a major effect on public health, as well as its rivers, agriculture and a nearby nature reserve. Veljko Skenderija visited the Krsko power plant to see more. At this year's Sarajevo Film Festival, which runs from August 12 to 19, twenty films are set to have their world premieres. Hollywood and regional film stars, directors, and singers hit the red carpet as the city welcomes tourists and guests from all over the world. Semir Sejfovic has more from the Bosnian capital. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp