Oil prices hit six-month lows after drop in US stockpiles
04:23
BizTech
Oil prices are slighty recovering after hitting a six-month low, as a larger than expected drop in US oil and gasoline stocks reminded investors that demand remains firm, if overshadowed by the prospect of a global recession. Investors also awaiting clarity on talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Oil supply could rise if Iran and the United States accept a proposal from the European Union, which would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports. For more on oil market, we had Susannah Streeter, who is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown in the UK. #OilReserves #IranOil #OilPrices
August 17, 2022
