World Share

Is South Africa's Operation Dudula xenophobic against migrants?

An anti-immigration movement continues to pick up steam in South Africa. Operation Dudula has its sights on several targets: from dirty cops to drug dealers. But most of all, the organisation wants undocumented migrants to get out of the country. But are protesters battling crime and unemployment? Or using the country's woes to promote a xenophobic agenda? Guests: Ike Khumalo Operation Dudula Supporter Andrew Whitfield South African Shadow Minister of Police Gareth Newham Head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies Africa