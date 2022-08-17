POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is South Africa's Operation Dudula xenophobic against migrants?
26:00
World
Is South Africa's Operation Dudula xenophobic against migrants?
An anti-immigration movement continues to pick up steam in South Africa. Operation Dudula has its sights on several targets: from dirty cops to drug dealers. But most of all, the organisation wants undocumented migrants to get out of the country. But are protesters battling crime and unemployment? Or using the country's woes to promote a xenophobic agenda? Guests: Ike Khumalo Operation Dudula Supporter Andrew Whitfield South African Shadow Minister of Police Gareth Newham Head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies Africa
August 17, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?