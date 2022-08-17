POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye and Israel agree to normalise ties
05:45
World
Türkiye and Israel agree to normalise ties
After years of tense relations between Turkiye and Israel, the countries have recently taken steps to soften their stances towards one another. There's been a breakthrough in co-operation, with the sides announcing a complete return to normalised ties and the appointment of ambassadors. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University explains the significance of this move to both countries. #DiplomaticTies #Türkiye #Israel
August 17, 2022
