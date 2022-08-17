POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will Biden's Inflation Reduction Act lower inflation?
05:15
Will Biden's Inflation Reduction Act lower inflation?
Joe Biden has signed into law the most significant climate legislation in US history. The Inflation Reduction Act is a $750B package, the president calls the final piece of his domestic agenda. The Act is not just about climate it will also impose new taxes on large corporations, setting a minimum of 15% for companies. Cornelia Meyer, chairperson and the CEO of Meyer Resources explains. #InflationReductionAct #Biden #COVID
August 17, 2022
