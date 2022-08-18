What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Police say death toll in Afghan bombing rises to 21

At least 21 people have been killed by a bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. A spokesperson for the Taliban police has confirmed that another 33 people have been wounded. There's been no claim of responsibility, but the Daesh terror group has carried out several similar attacks, targeting mosques across the country. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan explains the country’s security situation. #KabulMosqueBombing #Afghanistan #Taliban