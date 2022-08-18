POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Police say death toll in Afghan bombing rises to 21
04:24
World
Police say death toll in Afghan bombing rises to 21
At least 21 people have been killed by a bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. A spokesperson for the Taliban police has confirmed that another 33 people have been wounded. There's been no claim of responsibility, but the Daesh terror group has carried out several similar attacks, targeting mosques across the country. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan explains the country’s security situation. #KabulMosqueBombing #Afghanistan #Taliban
August 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?