POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are investigations into Donald Trump politically motivated?
05:13
World
Are investigations into Donald Trump politically motivated?
Former US president Donald Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment right, declining to answer questions in the New York attorney general’s probe into alleged fraud in his family business. The pressure is piling up for the former president whose residence was also recently raided by the FBI. Mark Meirowitz from the State University of New York Maritime College looks at Trump’s legal troubles. #FBI #Trump #Maralago
August 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?