World Share

Is an army of hackers funding North Korea's nuclear programme?

North Korea is the most isolated nation on earth and also one of the most feared, and that’s largely because it’s leader, Kim Jong un is not only a brutal dictator he’s an unpredictable man with access to nuclear weapons. But how is one of the poorest nations on the planet able to fund such a costly and dangerous nuclear weapons programme? According to the US, Pyongyang has an army of hackers stealing vast sums of cryptocurrency, and Washington is worried. Guests: Daniel Pinkston International Relations Lecturer at Troy University Philip Ingram Former British Military Intelligence Officer Tom O'Connor Senior Foreign Policy Writer for the Newsweek Magazine