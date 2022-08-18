World Share

Trump Raid: Deep State or Justified?

Trump's home was raided! The FBI retrieved up to 20 boxes believed to contain classified information that he took from the White House, breaching the Espionage Act. What's in these documents? We will have to wait and see... But Trump's supporters say he’s the victim of a political witch hunt aimed at stopping him from running in the 2024 election, while critics say no one is above the law. We spoke with Richard Painter the former chief ethics lawyer for President George W Bush who thinks the raid was justified. Matt Tito is a Republican political strategist who believes this whole sage is going to damage the Democrats more. And Aaron Good, author of ‘American Exception: Empire and the Deep State’ says the FBI's involvement in politics is not new.