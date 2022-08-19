POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres meet in Lviv
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelenskyy and UN chief Antonio Guterres in Lviv for talks on ending the conflict with Russia. Also on the agenda were attempts to boost much-needed grain exports, currently limited by a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports. The leaders also talked about securing the safety of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant against possible rocket attacks. Melinda Nucifora reports from Kiev.
August 19, 2022
