President Erdogan says he'll discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Putin
03:37
World
President Erdogan says he'll discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, after holding talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the city of Lviv. Ahmet Uysal, director of the Centre for Middle Eastern Studies, weighs in on mediation efforts to save the nuclear plant from shelling. #Zaporizhzhi #Erdogan #Putin
August 19, 2022
