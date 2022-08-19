POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Significance of Lviv meeting in contributing to peace in Ukraine
03:34
World
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reassured his Ukrainian counterpart that Ankara is committed to resolving the conflict with Russia. In a meeting with Volodomyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, President Erdogan also hailed the Turkish-mediated deal that's allowed grain to leave Ukrainian ports. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University unpacks the positives from this trilateral meeting in Lviv. #Lviv #Erdogan #Zelenskyy
August 19, 2022
