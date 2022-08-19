POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Salt production skyrockets in France through hottest summer
Salt production skyrockets in France through hottest summer
Rivers and lakes are drying up in Europe as the continent suffers under its hottest summer in years. It's one of the extreme consequences of the climate crisis that scientists have been warning about for decades. But these conditions have produced a small group of winners that's thriving when the rest of the agriculture sector struggles to survive. Paolo Montecillo has more. #France #Heatwave #Salt
August 19, 2022
