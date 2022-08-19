BizTech Share

Salt production skyrockets in France through hottest summer

Rivers and lakes are drying up in Europe as the continent suffers under its hottest summer in years. It's one of the extreme consequences of the climate crisis that scientists have been warning about for decades. But these conditions have produced a small group of winners that's thriving when the rest of the agriculture sector struggles to survive. Paolo Montecillo has more.