Italy’s refugees are at the centre of next month’s election
Precisely 100 years ago, Benito Mussolini led a march on Rome. As a result, the government was overthrown, and his National Fascist Party ascended to power. He may have been executed as World War Two ended. Still, parts of Mussolini’s political legacy live on and are praised by certain Italian leaders. Following a surge of migrants to Italy’s southern point, far-right parties are now focused on border control as they campaign for power in the forthcoming general election, following the fall of Mario Draghi’s unity government. What could a right wing-government mean for tens of thousands of people fleeing war and economic instability? Guests: Valerio Bordonaro Former Adviser to the PM Enrico Letta Marco Campomenosi Member of the European Parliament Eugenio Cusumano International Relations Associate Professor at Leiden University
August 19, 2022
