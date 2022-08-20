POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: Steps taken in Syria part of our fight against terror
04:54
World
Erdogan: Steps taken in Syria part of our fight against terror
Syria’s territorial integrity is important to Türkiye, President Erdogan told reporters on his way back from Ukraine. Erdogan said all the steps Türkiye has taken and continues to take in Syria are part of its fight against terrorism. Giray Sadik from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University weighs in on Türkiye’s security concerns in northern Syria and Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict. #Erdogan #Syria #Ukraine
August 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?