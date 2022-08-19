POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate change threatens Fiji's livelihood and culture
01:47
World
Climate change threatens Fiji's livelihood and culture
According to climate scientists, the world’s oceans have been warmer in the last thirty years than any time since recording began in 1880. And that’s played out on the global stage as the climate crisis has gone from debated and denied… to dreaded in the space of a decade. But while some people are just feeling the heat, in Fiji, habitat loss already threatens the core of livelihood and culture. Sarah Balter has more.
August 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?