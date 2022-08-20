POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral meeting in Lviv
21:50
World
Erdogan, Zelenskyy, Guterres hold trilateral meeting in Lviv
Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymr Zelenskky and the UN secretary General in Lviv. Ankara has pledged to continue its efforts to find an end to the conflict. Türkiye has also improved diplomatic ties with Israel as the two countries announced the return to normalised relations. And finally, we go to Kenya, where deputy president William Ruto emerged victorious in the country's presidential polls, but opposition leader Raila Odinga has rejected the result citing irregularities.
August 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?