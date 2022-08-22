POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Serbian president calls on NATO to protect minority in Kosovo
03:39
World
Serbia's president Aleksandar Vucic has called on NATO to protect the Serbian minority in neighboring Kosovo. He says if NATO fails to do so, Belgrade will step in. His statement comes ahead of a deadline set by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti that will require Serbians to use temporary identification documents while in Kosovo. Political analyst Donika Emini discusses the long-running dispute. #AleksandarVučić #Serbia #NATO
August 22, 2022
