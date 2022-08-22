World Share

Serbia says it will step in if NATO doesn't ‘do its job’ in Kosovo

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has called on NATO to protect the Serbian minority in neighbouring Kosovo. He says if NATO fails to do so, Belgrade will step in. This is ahead of a deadline set by Kosovo's Prime minister Albin Kurti that will require Serbians to use temporary identification documents while in Kosovo. Astrit Istrefi, executive director of the Balkan Forum, explains why this new law is such a big deal. #Serbia #Kosovo #NATO