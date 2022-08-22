POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan opposition leader challenges presidential election results
04:06
World
Kenyan opposition leader challenges presidential election results
Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has filed a petition in Kenya's Supreme Court, challenging last week's presidential election results. The electoral commission declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner with more than 50% of the vote. But four of seven election commissioners disagreed, saying vote counting had not been transparent. Justina Wamae, Roots Party presidential running mate, unpacks the impact of this legal proceeding on Kenya. #SupremeCourt #RailaOdinga #WilliamRuto
August 22, 2022
