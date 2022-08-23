What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

BizTech Share

Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output

Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures. Meanwhile, Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies. For more on energy markets, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #OilPrices #SaudiOil #EnergySecurity