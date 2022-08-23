POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output
04:18
BizTech
Oil prices rise after Saudi says OPEC could cut output
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures. Meanwhile, Europe faces fresh disruption to energy supplies due to damage to a pipeline system bringing oil from Kazakhstan through Russia, adding to concerns over a plunge in gas supplies. For more on energy markets, we spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #OilPrices #SaudiOil #EnergySecurity
August 23, 2022
