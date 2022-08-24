POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World leaders unite against Russia’s annexation of Crimea
05:47
World
World leaders unite against Russia’s annexation of Crimea
Kiev vows to restore its rule in Russian-annexed Crimea, as the war in Ukraine nears the six month mark. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'It began with Crimea, it will end with Crimea.' Andreas Umland, from the Swedish Institute for International Affairs weighs in on the annexation of Ukraine by Russia and the killing of Daria Dugina, the daughter of Vladimir Putin ally Alexander Dugin. #Ukraine #Zelenskyy #Crimea
August 24, 2022
