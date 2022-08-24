World Share

World leaders unite against Russia’s annexation of Crimea

Kiev vows to restore its rule in Russian-annexed Crimea, as the war in Ukraine nears the six month mark. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 'It began with Crimea, it will end with Crimea.' Andreas Umland, from the Swedish Institute for International Affairs weighs in on the annexation of Ukraine by Russia and the killing of Daria Dugina, the daughter of Vladimir Putin ally Alexander Dugin. #Ukraine #Zelenskyy #Crimea