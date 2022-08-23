POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy vows to take back annexed peninsula at Crimea meeting
02:08
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea, a move that he says will help re-establish "world law and order". And he warned of a powerful response if Moscow stepped up its attacks to coincide with Ukraine’s Independence Day. Zelenskyy was speaking at a conference on Crimea, where international leaders pledged their continued support for Ukraine. Sarah Morice reports.
August 23, 2022
