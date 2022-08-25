World Share

The Death of Darya Dugina: Russia's next move?

Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent Russian ultra-nationalist and Putin ally Alexander Dugin was killed on Saturday when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow. Russia's Federal Security Service says Ukraine is responsible for the killing. Kyiv denies any involvement. Will Dugina’s death now be the spark Russia has needed to escalate a war that, by all accounts it was starting to lose? GUESTS: Samuel Ramani Associate Fellow at RUSI Mykola Vorobiov Ukrainian political and military journalist Keir Giles Senior Fellow at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.