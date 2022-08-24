World Share

Russia's war games with China

Russia's war games with China The relationship between Presidents Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping has grown increasingly close. The two sides announced what they described as a 'no limits' partnership shortly before Russian troops crossed into Ukraine. Beijing's tighter friendship couldn't come at a better time for Putin, who's become a pariah in the West. So while China and Russia carry out routine military exercises, we ask if Beijing could throw its might behind Moscow? And if so, would Putin have the West to thank? Guests: Andrew Leung China Analyst Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Rob Maness Retired United States Air Force Colonel