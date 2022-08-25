POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Around 1M refugees frustrated over uncertain future
Frustration is soaring among more than one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh over the uncertainty of repatriation and a grim future. On the fifth anniversary of the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar, the persecuted people are urging world leaders to take the necessary steps to allow people to safely return home. Mohammad Kam-ruz-zaman visited the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar, in this special report.
August 25, 2022
