Former security chief Peiter Zatko accuses Twitter of negligence

Twitter has been in legal battles with Elon Musk since the Tesla boss tried to back out of a takeover deal worth 44-billion-dollars. He says the social media firm hasn't been honest in its filings about how many fake accounts are on the platform. And in the past few hours, the financial markets regulator in the US, the SEC, has asked Twitter to explain how it calculates the number of fake and bot accounts it carries. Malik Fuda reports on another twist, a whistleblower who may help Musk win his case.