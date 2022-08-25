BizTech Share

Germany launches energy conservation measures

Germany's public buildings are to become cooler and streets darker, this winter, under energy-saving measures approved by the cabinet, as part of efforts to protect the nation's gas reserves and reduce its dependency on Russian gas. The new rules come into force in just over a week's time and will initially remain in place for six months. For more on Germany's energy policies, we spoke to Susannah Streeter, who is an investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown in Bristol, UK.