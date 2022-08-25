World Share

Pakistani ruling party leader doubts Khan violated anti-terror laws

A leader of Pakistan’s ruling Muslim League Party, Muhammad Zubair Umar, tells Newsmakers that he doubts former Prime Minister Imran Khan's actions violate anti-terrorism law. He made the admission during our debate, which included a senior member of Khan’s PTI party. Watch the segment to find out why. Guests: Muhammad Zubair Umar Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Fawad Chaudhry Senior Leader of the PTI party Imtiaz Gul Executive Director of Center for Research and Security Studies