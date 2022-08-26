BizTech Share

Further rate hikes flagged in latest ECB minutes

European markets are set for a higher open on Friday as global attention turns to US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole economic symposium later today. Many analysts expect the chairman to adopt a hawkish tone and reiterate the Fed's commitment to dragging inflation back toward target. Meanwhile, the ECB's July meeting minutes were released, and they show that policymakers are increasingly concerned that inflation is getting entrenched, even as the risk of a recessions is looming in the bloc. For more, we spoke to David Madden, Equiti Capital market analyst in London. #JacksonHole #InterestRates #Inflation