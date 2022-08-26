POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye meets Sweden, Finland delegates over Nordic countries’ NATO bids
05:45
World
Türkiye meets Sweden, Finland delegates over Nordic countries’ NATO bids
Turkish officials are meeting delegates from Sweden and Finland for the first time since they signed a memorandum at the NATO Summit in June. The sides will review the Nordic countries’ progress in fulfilling the terms of that deal. Ankara has said it will support their applications for NATO membership - as long as they follow through on their commitments, mainly relating to Turkish security. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University explains what to expect from this meeting. #Türkiye #Finland #Sweden
August 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?