Türkiye meets Sweden, Finland delegates over Nordic countries’ NATO bids

Turkish officials are meeting delegates from Sweden and Finland for the first time since they signed a memorandum at the NATO Summit in June. The sides will review the Nordic countries’ progress in fulfilling the terms of that deal. Ankara has said it will support their applications for NATO membership - as long as they follow through on their commitments, mainly relating to Turkish security. Tarik Oguzlu from Istanbul Aydin University explains what to expect from this meeting. #Türkiye #Finland #Sweden