World Share

Have Finland and Sweden addressed Türkiye's security concerns?

Representatives from Türkiye are meeting delegates from Sweden and Finland for the first time, to discuss progress on a deal made at the NATO summit in June. The Turkish government says it will support their applications for membership of the military alliance -as long as they carry out commitments that affect Turkish security. Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University weighs in on Ankara’s security concerns. #NATO #Finland #Sweden