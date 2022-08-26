POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Have Finland and Sweden addressed Türkiye's security concerns?
04:15
World
Have Finland and Sweden addressed Türkiye's security concerns?
Representatives from Türkiye are meeting delegates from Sweden and Finland for the first time, to discuss progress on a deal made at the NATO summit in June. The Turkish government says it will support their applications for membership of the military alliance -as long as they carry out commitments that affect Turkish security. Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University weighs in on Ankara’s security concerns. #NATO #Finland #Sweden
August 26, 2022
