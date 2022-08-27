POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Africa's Youth Votes
24:57
This week, we look at how the youth in Africa is shaping the political landscape across the continent. Africa Briefing's founder, Jonathan Offei-Ansah says it's something the governments can no longer ignore. We also visit a company that's driving digital learning among young people to help them tackle social issues using tech. And as global temperatures rise, we look at a rare ski resort in Lesotho that's welcoming thousands of visitors.
August 27, 2022
