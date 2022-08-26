POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Twitter whistleblower alleges culture of 'willful ignorance'
04:55
BizTech
Twitter has been in legal battles with Tesla's CEO Elon Musk for months after the tech mogul chose to back out of a takeover deal worth $44B. A new scathing report from a high ranking former executive at Twitter may give Musk the ammunition he needs to successfully pull out. Malik Fuda has more. For more on this, we spoke to Wedbush Securities Managing Director Daniel Ives. He says this changes the trajectory of the legal battle between Elon Musk and Twitter. #Twitter #ElonMusk #PeiterZatko
August 26, 2022
