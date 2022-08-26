POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Greek F-16s Harass Turkish Jets On NATO Mission
Greek F-16s Harass Turkish Jets On NATO Mission
For the second time in just three days, Greek F-16s harassed Turkish fighter jets during a routine NATO mission in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas. The Greek fighters allegedly locked their radar onto Turkish planes. Turkish defence officials said their aircraft responded and that the issue was conveyed to NATO authorities. The two neighbours have a string of disputes in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean and the violent pushback of migrants by Greece has also been a source of tensions with Ankara. We take a look at how serious this latest incident is. Guests: Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University Byron Matarangas Professor at Bahcesehir University
August 26, 2022
