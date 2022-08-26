World Share

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Visits Türkiye

Over the past two years, the Middle East has seen a dramatic realignment. But one issue that bonded all countries together, and didn't see much change was the Palestinian cause. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara this week, where he reiterated support for Palestinian rights. His visit follows last week’s announcement that Turkiye and Israeli would be re-establishing diplomatic ties. We take a look at how the Palestinian leadership is adapting to the fast-changing Middle East. Guests: Daoud Kuttab Middle East Analyst Giorgio Cafiero CEO at Gulf State Analytics