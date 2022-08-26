Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least four people, including two children have been killed in an air strike in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Local sources say the target of Friday's strike was a residential neighbourhood in the capital Mekele. The Ethiopian government has dismissed the claim, saying the air force was only targeting military sites. Martin Plaut from the Institute of Commonwealth Studies weighs in on the renewal of violence in northern Ethiopia. #Ethiopia #Mekele #TPLF
August 26, 2022
