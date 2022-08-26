POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chinese sanctions squeeze Taiwanese fruit and fish farmers
01:47
World
Chinese sanctions squeeze Taiwanese fruit and fish farmers
Tensions have tightened across the Taiwan Strait, with last month's live fire naval-drills encircling the island still fresh in Taipei's memory. A broad spectrum of visits have taken place by US officials, with the most recent being the congressional delegation. Taiwan's president says the visits reinforce the country's determination to defend itself. China’s aversion to diplomatic relations between Taiwan and outside nations has it sanctioning Taiwanese products - hitting some producers where it hurts. Sarah Balter has more.
August 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?