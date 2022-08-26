World Share

Chinese sanctions squeeze Taiwanese fruit and fish farmers

Tensions have tightened across the Taiwan Strait, with last month's live fire naval-drills encircling the island still fresh in Taipei's memory. A broad spectrum of visits have taken place by US officials, with the most recent being the congressional delegation. Taiwan's president says the visits reinforce the country's determination to defend itself. China’s aversion to diplomatic relations between Taiwan and outside nations has it sanctioning Taiwanese products - hitting some producers where it hurts. Sarah Balter has more.