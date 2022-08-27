World Share

Pakistan govt calls monsoon 'humanitarian crisis of epic proportions'

Close to one thousand people have died from flooding this summer and more than 33 million remain affected by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan. The government has declared a national emergency. There's flooding from the north to the south where the Sindh province is bearing the brunt of it. The country has already gotten more than 250-percent of its average rainfall. Daniel Padwick reports.