The British Museum leads restoration efforts of ancient artefacts in Beirut
02:07
World
The Beirut port blast shocked the world in 2020. The massive explosion in the Lebanese capital killed more than 200 people and destroyed thousands of buildings. Some ancient artefacts dating back, as far as the first century, were also damaged. But While many were deemed irreparable, some have been restored by a team of specialists from Beirut and the British Museum. Malik Fuda reports.
August 28, 2022
