Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate

Far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has accused his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption. Lula fired back, accusing Bolsonaro of ‘destroying Brazil’. Brazilians head to the polls on October 2 to vote for the president, vice president and congress. Latin American analyst Javier Farje weighs in on major takeaways in this debate. #presidentialdebate #Bolsonaro #LulaDaSilva