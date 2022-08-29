POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IAEA mission departs for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
04:42
World
IAEA mission departs for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
The international community, including a top Russian diplomat, has welcomed news that the UN nuclear watchdog is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. No time frame has been confirmed for the IAEA mission, but it's expected monitors will arrive on site within days. Paul Ingram from Cambridge University discusses the expectations and challenges ahead. #Zaporizhzhianuclear #IAEAmission #Ukraine
August 29, 2022
