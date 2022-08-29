World Share

Curfew declared in Baghdad as Sadr supporters storm presidential palace

Two people have been killed after hundreds of supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the Iraqi government complex hours after he announced his withdrawal from politics. Security forces have enforced a nationwide curfew while the country remains politically deadlocked. Iraq analyst Zainab Al-Suwaij weighs in on the situation in the country. #muqtadaalsadr #Iraq #Curfew