Kremlin says IAEA mission to the nuclear plant is necessary

Ukrainian officials now confirm, the country's anticipated counter-offensive has begun, starting with Kherson in the south. Ukrainian forces are reportedly using the US-provided HIMARS mobile artillery system to hit the Russian front lines in Kherson, as well as bridges, to knock out Russian supply routes. On the Russian side, its defence ministry claims it shot down a Ukrainian drone near Europe's largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia. There are serious fears that the fighting there could cause a nuclear disaster. The International Atomic Energy Agency now says it will visit the plant later this week. Melinda Nucifora reports.